According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, suicides decreased in Michigan from 2019 to 2020. The data shows 1,471 deaths by…
Michigan’s Suicide Prevention Commission published its first full report, recommending steps that the authors said would decrease the number of suicide…
A community mental health provider in Michigan says the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a behavioral health crisis.Pine Rest Christian…
When it comes to supporting and treating young people who struggle with mental illness, the safety net in Michigan has a lot of holes. Suicide is the…
Being a freshman in college is exciting: meeting new people, learning new things, and figuring out who you are. But these big changes can also trigger or…
The world is still reeling from the recent deaths of designer Kate Spade and chef and writer Anthony Bourdain. These tragedies have drawn the country's…
More than 1,000 people sent in tips about suicide threats to a state-run student safety hotline last year. It’s the first time suicide was the most common…
Fewer teens are dying from accidents and disease, but teen deaths from suicide continue to rise.The Michigan chapter of the National Alliance on Mental…
"Minding Michigan" is Stateside's ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state. How well does Michigan do in helping people who are…
"Minding Michigan" is Stateside's ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the second…