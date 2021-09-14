-
Michigan’s first potential new gold mine since the late 1800s now has three of four permits it needs to open.The Michigan Department of Environmental…
The owner of the controversial Eagle mine project in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Rio Tinto PLC, says it will sell the project to Canada's Lundin Mining…
A Central Upper Peninsula Indian tribe is asking the United Nations to help curb sulfide mining in the Upper Great Lakes.The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community…
For ten years, Kennecott Eagle Minerals Company has been pushing to mine nickel and copper near Marquette. The company started underground blasting of the…