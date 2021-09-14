-
A new study finds that for more than 70% of all U.S. counties, urban temperatures are higher in neighborhoods that have low-income people and communities of color.
It’s summer in Michigan, and you’re going camping. You’ve packed the tent, sleeping bags, and bug spray. Now comes the fun part. Planning what you're…
A new summer pricing program for Consumers Energy customers is now in effect. It's an attempt to shift demand for electricity at peak times.From 2 to 7…
Just down the street from the Michigan Radio office is an iconic Ann Arbor destination: Washtenaw Dairy. It didn’t come by the label of “icon” lightly;…
With summer finally arriving, let’s look at a great new summer drink.“This is a twist on a classic cocktail called the Bee’s Knees, but we’re going to put…
Does it feel like you've seen a burst of fireflies this summer? You probably have!This year will go down as a "firefly boom," not just here in Michigan,…
There are some classic campfire stories we hear again and again, like Bloody Mary or the hitchhiker. Then there are stories unique to the place they are…
There's something about the a crackling campfire and the looming mystery of a nighttime forest that creates the perfect atmosphere for telling a special…
The wetter the summer, the more mosquitos you’re likely to find outside.In hot, dry summers, like the summer we are having now, there are fewer…
With the weather warming up, trees around the state will soon fill with leaves again.But not for some red oak trees in the state.Oak wilt, an invasive…