The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finished the second phase of a new method for chemical pollution cleanup at a Superfund site in St. Louis,…
On December 20, a neon green slime was discovered leaking onto I-696 in Madison Heights. Soon after the leak was discovered, officials realized it was…
According to a report by the federal Government Accountability Office, 60% of Superfund sites nationwide are threatened by floods, wildfires, and…
Gary Sayers, the owner of a Madison Heights electroplating company, has been sentenced to a year in prison. That's after he violated hazardous waste…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has named the former McLouth Steel site in Trenton to its Superfund National Priorities List.That list is…
In 1973, a plant owned by Velsicol Chemical made a mistake and shipped a toxic flame retardant chemical to a livestock feed plant.That chemical was…
President Donald Trump's proposed budget calls for cutting money for cleaning up Superfund sites by a third. But the EPA's new head, Scott Pruitt, has…
There are a lot of former industrial sites in Michigan that need to be cleaned up. The pollution left behind in one town in the middle of Michigan is…
U.S. EPA announced Friday it will consolidate and cap one-and-a-half-million cubic yards of old industrial waste in Kalamazoo. It’s been dubbed a…
The Environmental Protection Agency is hosting a meeting in Kalamazoo tonight to get feedback on its proposed plan to clean up a 22-mile section of the…