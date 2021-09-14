-
State school superintendent Brian Whiston recently announced he's going on medical leave after being diagnosed with liver cancer.Whiston believes he has…
-
The new superintendent for the Detroit Public Schools Community District could begin work as early as Tuesday. Dr. Nikolai Vitti’s five-year contract was…
-
A survey conducted by a Michigan school-improvement advocacy group shows people in the state want to see education become a higher priority. The survey,…
-
The Detroit Public Schools have a new interim superintendent appointed by state emergency manager Judge Stephen Rhodes.Alycia Meriweather is now in charge…
-
Bernard Taylor Jr. ran what’s now the state’s fifth-largest K-12 district for five years.Eventually, Taylor and some members of the school board did not…
-
Former superintendent Dr. Bernard Taylor had planned to resign by the end of the school year. But Tuesday night the school board of Michigan’s third…
-
The search for the next superintendent of Grand Rapids schools is underway. The school board voted unanimously to work with the Kent Intermediate School…
-
Bernard Taylor agreed to resign from Grand Rapids schools at the end of this school year. That agreement came after he was a finalist for other jobs…
-
The Michigan Board of Education has extended the contract of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Mike Flanagan, the Associated Press reports. The…
-
Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Bernard Taylor is one of two finalists for an opening at a school district in New York.Grand Rapids school…