survivors network of those abused by priests

-
Survivors of clergy abuse are calling on the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit to update its list of priests accused of abuse. The Survivors Network of…
-
Published reports claim a police investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by priests turned up a file labelled "victim list" during a raid on…
-
Saginaw’s new Catholic bishop says he’s committed to “transparency and accountability” on matters concerning sexual abuse by priests.Pope Francis…
-
It started last October.More than 70 police officers, special agents and government officials executed search warrants on each of the seven Catholic…
-
The Diocese of Saginaw is bringing in a retiring Michigan Appeals Court judge to be part of the church’s internal investigations into sexual abuse…
-
James Francis Rapp, a former Roman Catholic priest, recently pleaded no contest to charges that he had sexual contact with students while he was a…
-
A former Catholic priest has pleaded “no contest” to criminal sexual conduct charges in Michigan.The charges stem back to the 1980’s when James Rapp…
-
A former priest, teacher and wrestling coach at a Michigan Catholic school has been charged with sexually assaulting several boys more than three decades…
-
James Francis Rapp spent six years as a teacher and wrestling coach at Lumen Christi High School in Jackson during the 1980’s. It was during that time…