A new University of Michigan study finds African-American boys are three times as likely as whites to be suspended or expelled from school before the…
Twelve Michigan school districts made the state’s 2017 list of schools that disproportionately suspend students of color.The Michigan Department of…
High school suspension rates have dropped by 43% in Ann Arbor over the last few years, but four groups of students still get suspended more often than…
Democrats and Republicans in the state House want to end the state’s “zero tolerance” policies in schools.Federal law requires schools to expel students…
Dozens of high school students have completed a trek from Detroit to Lansing to highlight their concern about ‘zero tolerance’ policies in Michigan…