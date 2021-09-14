-
A few years after the bankruptcies of General Motors and Chrysler, I found myself on the long porch of Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel chatting with Fiat…
-
In 1908, Henry Ford sent the first Model T rolling off the assembly line at his Piquette Avenue plant in Detroit.A hundred and ten years later, the Ford…
-
New car sales have reached a plateau, according to Michelle Krebs of Autotrader. Krebs says May's sales could be flat or just slightly higher compared to…
-
UNDATED (AP) - Demand for small and midsize SUVs is driving up auto sales. General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and Nissan all reported U.S. sales…
-
As every driver is happy to note, gas prices are down. Today you can find gas prices close to, and even under, $3 a gallon.And just on cue, American are…
-
DETROIT (AP) - U.S. safety officials have closed an investigation into allegations that three Ford SUVs can roll away when the transmissions are in…
-
General Motors is recalling more than 6,000 big vans and SUVs because their steering can fail. The recall affects certain 2012 Chevrolet Express and GMC…