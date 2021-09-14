sylvester jones

-
Flint police officers blocked water crisis protesters from entering Flint city hall today.Chanting “Flint Lives Matter!” and “No Justice, No Peace”,…
Flint officials are concerned the city may not be able to pay for recommended fixes to the city’s water system.Today, the Flint Water Interagency…
A state oversight board is giving the Flint City Council its power back.The council’s powers have been limited since the Gov. Rick Snyder appointed an…
The state panel examining Flint's lead tainted water is looking at the pipeline deal that some say was the catalyst of the crisis.Genesee County Drain…
State officials want Flint’s elected leaders to make a decision “soon” as to whether the city will hook up to the new KWA pipeline.But city officials say…