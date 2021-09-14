-
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) wants to see the Trump administration put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his support of the Syrian…
It’s been a week of extra-high emotions for the 10,000 Syrian-Americans who live in Michigan.The chemical weapon attacks that killed men, women and…
After President Trump ordered the bombing of a Syrian air base, some members of the Syrian community in Michigan have voiced their support for the…
Waterford Township residents won't see any Syrian refugees moving in next door. At least that's what city leaders are saying.In a unanimous vote (7-0),…
Robin Wright began her journalism career as a student at the University of Michigan, where she was the first female sports editor in the history of the…
For most of us, our view of the bloody civil war in Syria is limited to snippets of video seen on network or cable news.But a new documentary film gives…
To understand the tragic toll of the civil war in Syria, you need look no further than the city of Homs.The western Syrian city was held by rebels and…
More Syrian refugees have come to Michigan seeking a new life than any other state.The State Department reports that 505 Syrian refugees settled in our…
Among the hundreds of Syrians who fled their homeland for Michigan is a young family of five.They came here just this past April, trading the violence and…
Many of us have seen the heartbreaking scenes and photos from the Syrian refugee crisis and wondered: how can I help? There are plenty of charities to…