After what is often years of waiting and paperwork, some refugees from desperate situations around the world are fortunate enough to be accepted into the…
Michigan is a top destination in the U.S. for Syrian refugees. Just this year alone, more than 600 have settled here, according to the State…
An Arab American foundation has launched a fundraising campaign for new Syrian refugees in Southeast Michigan, raising more than $50,000 for 25 families.…
What will happen to U.S. policy toward Syrian refugees when Donald Trump takes over as president?That’s what Michigan’s refugee community, and the…
Waterford Township residents won't see any Syrian refugees moving in next door. At least that's what city leaders are saying.In a unanimous vote (7-0),…
To understand the tragic toll of the civil war in Syria, you need look no further than the city of Homs.The western Syrian city was held by rebels and…
More Syrian refugees have come to Michigan seeking a new life than any other state.The State Department reports that 505 Syrian refugees settled in our…
Many of us have seen the heartbreaking scenes and photos from the Syrian refugee crisis and wondered: how can I help? There are plenty of charities to…
On Tuesday, 41 Syrian refugees arrived in the Canadian city of Windsor. On Wednesday, the city expects to welcome 46 more Syrian refugees.This is the…
State lawmakers will consider a resolution backing the governor’s call to put a hold on bringing Syrian refugees into Michigan. State Senator Patrick…