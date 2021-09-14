-
Honda, Ford and Mazda are working against time to find owners of cars with potentially deadly Takata airbags.These are old vehicles - made in 2001 to…
Takata Corp., the Japanese air bag maker embroiled in a massive global recall linked to at least 22 deaths, said Thursday that its president has resigned…
Michigan and 23 other states have settled their lawsuit against airbag maker Takata. But the states aren't going to try to collect the money. Takata is…
The largest automotive recall in history continues, and millions of cars with potentially deadly airbags are still on the road.A federally appointed…
Honda is stepping up its effort to get some of the most dangerous recalled cars in the country repaired.Tests have shown that the early-issue Takata…
DETROIT - Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata and five automakers say the car companies knew that the company's products were dangerous yet…
The company responsible for selling defective airbags has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge.At a press conference in Detroit, Sandra Moser with the…
Every recall is a safety recall, as one of my favorite auto industry analysts, Michelle Krebs of Autotrader says.But there is a lot of recall fatigue out…
The largest recall in automotive history just got bigger.General Motors and Ford Motor Company this week recalled nearly four million cars with…
Automakers have added another 12 million cars to a massive recall involving defective airbags.Takata-made airbags can inflate with too much force and…