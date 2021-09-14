-
The Next IdeaAs a queer man who grew up in Michigan, I sometimes wonder why I decided to come back home. I fled Detroit for New York City after graduating…
-
The Next IdeaVenture capital flow into Michigan has been steadily increasing since 2008, but the state saw a remarkable uptick last year. According to a…
-
The Grand Rapids economy grew faster than predicted this year and economic forecasters say growth will continue into 2012.George Erickcek is an economist…
-
Today, Governor Rick Snyder unveiled his plan for talent development.The goal is to more closely align workers with available jobs.In this week's…