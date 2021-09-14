-
Michigan’s delegates say they left the Republican National Convention last night with extra enthusiasm.They say vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan set…
More than 100 thousand people voted for Ron Paul in Michigan’s Republican presidential primary in February. But after what happened yesterday at the…
The man in the spotlight at the Republican National Convention tonight took his star power to the Michigan delegation this morning.It’s a staple of every…
The chairman of Michigan’s Republican Party says he does not believe Tropical Storm Isaac will hamper the work that needs to get done at this week's…
Isaac is coming, but for Michigan’s delegation to the Republican National Convention the parties go on.They used to call them ‘Hurricane parties’. People…
Tropical storm Isaac is bearing down on Florida. But for now Michigan’s delegation to the Republican National Convention plans to keep to it’s…
Michigan’s governor says he’s bringing his message of “relentless positive action” message to this week’s Republican National Convention.“Positive” is not…
The Michigan Republican Party holds its convention in Detroit today.The state GOP is choosing delegates to the party’s national convention in…