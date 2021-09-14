-
If you’re a person with a period, you’ve likely experienced the feeling of realizing it’s that time of the month, but you don’t have what you need,…
-
Today on Stateside, more than 15,700 Michiganders have died due to COVID-19. A funeral director discusses how the ongoing pandemic has impacted the…
-
Two bills proposing to exempt feminine hygiene products from sale and use tax, commonly known as the "tampon tax," were reintroduced in the state Senate…
-
The so-called “tampon tax” has got to go. That’s the message of lawmakers in both chambers of the state Legislature.Democrats and a couple Republicans are…
-
Women's restrooms in Michigan's public schools and state-owned buildings should be stocked with free tampons and menstrual pads – the same as they are…