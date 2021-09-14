-
Today on Stateside, we spoke to two Michigan clerks about how the state can avoid an Iowa caucuses style castastrophe in November. Plus, a new play at…
The U.S. economy is still growing, but trade tensions have taken a toll — especially on factories and farms. The trade war's impact on the overall economy is being debated.
The administration is under pressure from Mexico and top Republicans to back off of a threat to impose tariffs on that country if it does not make an effort to curb illegal immigration.
Today on Stateside, Michigan bean farmers send a lot of exports to Mexico. So, what happens to those farmers if President Trump follows through on his…
U.S. and Mexican officials are still trying to find a solution to avoid President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs. Trump says a 5% tariff on all goods…
Weeks of rain across the Midwest and the Great Plains have kept many farmers from planting crops. On top of that, they are dealing with President Trump's ongoing trade dispute with China.
Americans, in bigger numbers than ever, like trade. But they also believe China doesn't play fair in trade.
The Trump administration has reached a deal to lift tariffs on metal imports from Canada and Mexico, in a move that could make it easier to ratify the USMCA trade pact.
The Trump administration announced Friday that it will delay tariffs on cars and auto parts imports while it negotiates trade deals with Japan and the European Union.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is concerned that escalating tariffs on Chinese goods may end up hurting Michigan’s economy.Whitmer worries that Michigan’s…