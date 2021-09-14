-
During the Great Recession, a lot of people ran into financial trouble and lost their homes to foreclosure. Some still are. And in Wayne County, the…
The U.S. Treasury Department and General Motors announced today that company will buy 200 million of the U.S. government's 500.1 million shares in GM.GM…
Mitt Romney's visit to Michigan has sparked a debate over his views on the federal bailouts of the auto industry.Democrats have been working to make…
It's your turn to chime in on the auto bailouts - online or on-air.Today, in the second hour of the public radio call-in program Talk of the Nation, host…
Chrysler got itself out from under the higher interest loans from the U.S. and Canadian governments today - sooner than it had planned to.Company…
General Motors (or should I say General Motors Holding Company) is planning to hold a public stock sale in mid-November. It will be the first since the…