-
Another complaint has been made against the Westland Police Department for excessive use of force involving a taser. Westland Police are already…
-
The Flint Police Department is getting some help meeting its need for training and new equipment.For years, the Flint Police Department has struggled with…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Detroit's police chief says his department needs stun guns, especially after an officer was attacked with a razor blade. Chief James Craig…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's prison system is crediting the introduction of Tasers for a drop in attacks on its employees.The Michigan Department of…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union is raising questions about how Michigan police officers and sheriff’s deputies use tasers.Tasers have become an…
-
A court has ruled Michigan’s ban on private citizens owning Tasers and stun guns violates the right to bear arms that is protected in the state and…
-
People with concealed pistol permits in Michigan will soon be able to carry Tasers. Governor Rick Snyder signed the bill into law today.The rules will be…
-
There’s a new study from Michigan State University that finds stun guns, when used by police officers, are more likely to cause injuries to civilians than…
-
The state corrections department plans to test the use of tasers in four state prisons. The pilot program is intended to see if the electro-shock devices…