-
It’s been a busy week in Lansing, between Governor Rick Snyder calling for a variety of policies in the Detroit Free Press, and Democrats and Republicans…
-
Michigan's tax revenue projections have changed little since eight months ago, meaning Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers are seeing no big surprises as they…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is pushing for quick approval of a controversial tax break to help lure large employers to the state.Snyder said although Michigan…
-
An increase in money for the private firm that's providing food for state prisoners and some cuts to water protection are a couple of the things making…
-
Michigan has been cutting taxes for the past 20 years. The key selling point has been that slashing taxes will create economic prosperity.A new report by…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An income tax cut seemed inevitable just two months ago, as Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican lawmakers offered up and even…
-
Recently I criticized the Legislature and State Senator Jack Brandenberg for wanting to roll back state income taxes. He has a bill to cut the rate from…
-
Flint’s mayor says his and other Michigan cities need more revenue sharing dollars from the state.Mayor Dayne Walling delivered Flint’s “State of the…
-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero used his State of the City speech Thursday to make a pitch for state funding to repair local roads.Mayor Virg Bernero says the…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Legislature formally kicked off 2014 with no heavy lifting. But voting could occur this week, when lawmakers also…