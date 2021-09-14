-
Wayne County will exempt all occupied properties from this year’s tax foreclosure auction, after County Treasurer Eric Sabree requested and was granted a…
-
Today on Stateside, a law professor discusses what can be done to remedy the burden of property tax foreclosures in Detroit. Also, a young poet shares how…
-
The city of Detroit is offering assistance to people applying for a property tax exemption at the TCF Center this week.Detroit offers full and partial…
-
Today on Stateside, a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court will have major implications on how counties collect money on tax foreclosed homes. As…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has dealt a blow to county treasurers with a new ruling, finding that counties can’t keep any profits they get from selling…
-
In an unprecedented move, the Wayne County Treasurer says he will halt all tax foreclosures this year due to impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.“In…
-
Detroit needs to find some way to compensate homeowners who were over-taxed for years.That’s what the Detroit City Council heard from a number of…
-
The city of Detroit now faces a reckoning for its history of over-taxing homeowners—and a new class-action lawsuit.The city admits it over-assessed many…
-
Living in homes purchased at the Wayne County tax foreclosure auction, or near demolitions, increases the risk of lead poisoning in Detroit children.Those…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear the latest from Lansing after Governor Whitmer met with top Republican leaders in the state Legislature. Plus, what Michigan…