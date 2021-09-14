-
Michiganders age 50 and over are expected to represent well over half of the voters that show up to the polls on November 4.That is pretty typical of a…
State House Democrats are once again calling for a repeal of Michigan’s tax on pensions.The 2011 tax code rewrite means some retirees are paying taxes on…
Governor. Rick Snyder is firing back against critics of his so-called “pension tax.”Snyder gave a special address on aging Monday in Rochester. He used…
DETROIT (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder says he won't reconsider a controversial tax on income of certain Michigan retirees.Michigan has a large budget surplus,…
Lansing these days could be renamed Surplus City, where we’re just looking for ways to spend the money that Michigan is expected to rake in this year. It…
A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of retired public employees against the state for extending Michigan’s income tax to pensions.Extending…
This week in review Rina Miller and Jack Lessenberry discuss the possibility of repealing a tax on pensions, how Michigan's home foreclosure rate is no…
Governor Snyder stands by pension taxGovernor Snyder is standing by a new state tax on retirees' pensions despite calls from both Republicans and…
Governor Rick Snyder is cool to a proposal to roll back Michigan’s new pension tax.The pension tax was part of a package enacted in 2011 that eliminated…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan says the new corporate income tax returns it's processing are much shorter in length than other business tax returns.The…