State lawmakers are moving to keep the percentage of school administrator evaluations based on student growth right where it is now.The percentage is…
Michigan’s largest teachers’ union is asking state lawmakers to prevent a change in the way teachers are rated on job-performance. Starting in the fall, a…
A vocal group of Ann Arbor teachers and advocates is expressing serious concerns over the school district's new teacher evaluation process.Linda Carter,…
Schools districts across Michigan will have to adhere to new standards for evaluating teachers and administrators. Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill on…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry and Christina Shockley discuss how student growth will be a big part of teacher evaluations this year,…
Students heading back to class this week will play a more important role in teacher evaluations this year.Last school year, state law mandated student…
The new head of the Michigan Department of Education says he’ll act on his own to improve teacher evaluations if lawmakers fail to do so.The state Senate…
A bill meant to improve teacher evaluations across Michigan has cleared the state Senate.Similar legislation never got out of the Senate last year. Bill…
More than 2,800 students log online to attend Michigan Virtual Charter Academy. The state’s largest virtual school is also one of its worst performing…
Today, we reported about how much teacher evaluations vary from district to district. It makes comparing teachers across the state pretty much…