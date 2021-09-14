-
State lawmakers are debating a change to the way the future teacher retirement fund’s growth is projected.Currently, projections for future retirement…
-
Top lawmakers in the state Legislature have reached a tentative agreement with Gov. Rick Snyder about changes to the state’s teacher retirement system.…
-
At the 2017 Mackinac Policy Conference this week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan flatly explained to a mostly white audience the systematic racism that shaped…
-
A showdown is brewing in Lansing over the fate of teacher retirements. Teachers can currently choose between a full 401(k) type plan or a hybrid 401(k)…
-
There’s a face off between Governor Rick Snyder and Republican leaders over an issue that’s not even at the top of anyone’s to-do list.The state…
-
Democrats in Lansing are seeking what they call a “Voting Bill of Rights.” That means no-reason absentee voting, early in-person voting, voter…
-
The lame-duck session in Lansing has been quacking along at a fast pace.Yesterday, a Senate committee approved a bill that would end pensions for incoming…
-
Public school teachers could see changes to their retirement plans. That’s under changes getting pushed through in the state legislature’s lame duck…