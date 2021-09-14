-
Two Michigan workers are taking legal action after they say union dues were illegally taken from their paychecks.Lloyd Stoner and Parnell White have filed…
-
Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly raised the issue of income inequality during a speech before the start of today’s Labor Day parade in…
-
This week, Rina Miller and Jack Lessenberry discuss the certification of Detroit’s mayoral primary results, the Detroit ACLU’s case against the FBI, and a…
-
Here we go again.The backhoe has been working away in a Michigan field surrounded by news trucks, satellite trucks and the breathless attention of local,…
-
Update 6/19: The search is over, Reuters reported this afternoon. FBI officials left the field in Oakland Township without a body. Update 4:25…
-
Ambassador Bridge owner Matty Moroun has secured the support of Michigan’s 5,000-member Teamsters Local 299 for Proposal 6.Proposal 6 would amend the…
-
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say someone's trying to scam residents of a Detroit suburb into believing that missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa…
-
The search for Jimmy Hoffa has hit a dead end--again. The AP has the story:
-
More than 60 union workers at Grand Rapids Gravel Company are beginning their third week on strike over a proposed wage cut. Now the private company has…
-
Contract talks are set to resume tomorrow between the American Red Cross and its two striking unions.The strike that started March 30 has greatly slowed…