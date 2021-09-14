technology

-
FaceApp's surge in popularity has driven Sen. Chuck Schumer to call for a federal investigation into the St. Petersburg-developed app over potential "national security and privacy risks" to Americans.
-
Today on Stateside, we hear thoughts from both sides of the aisle about the State of Union address last night, and President Trump's contention that: "If…
-
Stateside: MDOT chief on fixing the roads; special ed changes in Grand Rapids; a ghoulish love storyToday, in the spirit of Halloween, we bring you two different segments on the Minnie Quay ghost story and its historical roots. Plus, Kirk Steudle joins…
-
In most workplaces, people are expected to do what their boss asks of them. But some worker's cooperatives are challenging the traditional office…
-
It's been called a "blockbuster acquisition."Cisco Systems recently announced its intent to buy the Ann Arbor-based company Duo Security for $2.35…
-
Tech giant Cisco Systems has announced plans to acquire Ann Arbor-based Duo Security for $2.35 billion.Privately-owned Duo was founded in 2009, and has…
-
If you’ve ever been to the Detroit Institute of Arts, you’ve probably seen the Diego Rivera murals that fill the museum’s courtyard.They capture a city…
-
Tracking a student's behavior is a big part of a teacher's job.Two Michigan teachers developed a new app to make that job a little bit easier.It's called…
-
Chris Andrews, a native of Suttons Bay, walked 3,200 miles across the United States back in 2016.His motivation, he said, was to spread “a simple message…
-
The Next IdeaThe key to a successful future for Michigan includes turning out graduates with skill sets needed to fill the jobs of the future. It also…