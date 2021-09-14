-
Michigan’s Ted Cruz supporters liked what their candidate had to say at last night Republican National Convention.They didn’t like that Donald Trump…
-
Michigan Republicans picked their 59 delegates to the national convention over the weekend. Now, the lobbying begins for their votes.At their state party…
-
In a divided year, unity was a recurring theme at this year’s Michigan Republican Party Convention.“Are you ready to win in 2016!” shouted Michigan state…
-
Michigan Republicans are meeting in Lansing this weekend to select delegates to the party’s presidential-nominating convention this summer in…
-
The official vote totals are still not quite finalized, but it was a shocking – some are saying historic – night for the Democrats in the Michigan…
-
Four Republican presidential candidates spent a scant seven and a half minutes talking about Detroit, Flint, and manufacturing at a debate held in Detroit…
-
New numbers show Democrats outspending Republicans on TV ads in Michigan leading up to the March 8 presidential primary.Next Tuesday’s primary could play…
-
Republican candidate Ted Cruz brought his presidential campaign to Michigan and Kalamazoo today.Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas, was greeted…
-
?We will not head to the polls to choose our next President for another 15 months.Yet, candidate announcements have been raining down on us since March…
-
There is no stopping him.Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump can’t stop talking. But, is that really such a bad thing for his fellow…