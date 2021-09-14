-
In the past decade, fatal car crashes for teen drivers ages 18 to 20 haven't declined as much as those for younger teens, ages 15 to 17.That's according…
-
A new poll from the University of Michigan says most parents have strict rules for teen drivers. Researchers say teen drivers are vulnerable to…
-
A new analysis by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds that a disproportionate number of teenagers who died in car accidents were driving…
-
A state lawmaker says the threat of losing driving privileges would be a good way to discourage kids from skipping school.Families who receive state aid…