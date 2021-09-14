Teen employment

-
Applications are opening up for summer jobs across Michigan.One of the state’s larger summer jobs programs is in Detroit.Jason Lee is head of the Grow…
Helping Detroit teens get summer jobs could change their lives forever, and benefit whole communities.That was Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s pitch for his…
The outlook is better for Michigan teenagers looking for Summer jobs.But not that much better.State officials are predicting 242,000 teens will look for…
Hundreds of Genesee County teenagers just completed a program that may help them land a summer job.Teen Quest gives 14 to 19 year olds a chance to learn a…
Most teen workers spend instead of save.That's according to a new University of Michigan study of 49,000 high school seniors from 1981 through 2011. It's…