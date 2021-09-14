-
As school ends and summer gets underway, the challenge in many Michigan households is teens trying to find a summer job.The unemployment rate for teens is…
-
The outlook is better for Michigan teenagers looking for Summer jobs.But not that much better.State officials are predicting 242,000 teens will look for…
-
Hundreds of Genesee County teenagers just completed a program that may help them land a summer job.Teen Quest gives 14 to 19 year olds a chance to learn a…
-
Common Core debate continues in committeeState lawmakers have formed a special committee to debate the merits of the Common Core Standards Initiative. The…
-
Michigan’s teen unemployment rate is more than double the state’s overall jobless rate.State and local officials say limits on federal grants intended to…
-
Michigan labor officials say teenagers may have a better chance this year of landing a summer job.In the summer of 2010, at the height of the recession,…
-
A group of teenagers in Detroit has been pounding the pavement this summer and surveying local organizations. Their goal was to find out which…
-
This summer Michigan teenagers faced an employment rate of 30% which meant that 84,000 teenagers who wanted to work were un-able to find jobs.Teen…
-
The summertime blues have arrived for thousands of Michigan teenagers, who face a tough job market this year. That’s despite some improvement from last…
-
The Employment Policies Institute issued a report that shows Michigan’s teen unemployment rate is around 28 percent, compared to around 24 percent…