A new University of Michigan study finds teens are drawn to vaping products even though they're aware of the health risks. Teens expressed a ‘desire to…
Think for a moment of a teenager's appetite. Immediately, jokes about a bottomless pit come to mind.That appetite has a purpose — it’s fueled by the burst…
A new University of Michigan report finds teen drug use is continuing to decline in the U.S.U of M’s Monitoring the Future project has been studying…
A new poll from the University of Michigan says most parents have strict rules for teen drivers. Researchers say teen drivers are vulnerable to…
Tomorrow, a state House committee will consider changes to the juvenile justice system in Michigan.The House Criminal Justice committee is scheduled to…
Hundreds of teenagers fanned out across Flint today to help clean up the city. Many hope by doing so they can also help clean up the city’s battered…
A new University of Michigan study finds teenage girls are less likely to use contraception if they are obese. Researchers from the U of M Health System…
Gang members across the country aren’t just carrying guns. They’re also armed with Twitter and Facebook.That’s the focus of a study whose title really…
Flint police spent part of this past week reaching out to the city’s teenagers."It’s all about safety,” Police Chief James Tolbert told students at Flint…
As school ends and summer gets underway, the challenge in many Michigan households is teens trying to find a summer job.The unemployment rate for teens is…