Tomorrow, a state House committee will consider changes to the juvenile justice system in Michigan.The House Criminal Justice committee is scheduled to…
The barbershop has long been a place for conversations about life, politics and neighborhood gossip.Now, there’s a group in Detroit using that forum to…
Hundreds of teenagers fanned out across Flint today to help clean up the city. Many hope by doing so they can also help clean up the city’s battered…
A new University of Michigan study finds teenage girls are less likely to use contraception if they are obese. Researchers from the U of M Health System…
Flint police spent part of this past week reaching out to the city’s teenagers."It’s all about safety,” Police Chief James Tolbert told students at Flint…
Ten years ago, two women from west Michigan started something called the "Best Prom Ever." They were Sparta High School special education teacher Renne…
The idea of a teen crisis line isn't new.But think about it: When's the last time you've seen a teenager pick up a phone, dial a number and call…
Many parents believe participation in any competitive sport will keep their teenage child from smoking or drinking. But according to a new study, they may…
A new report claims teen pregnancies cost Michigan taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year. That’s a despite a sharp decline in teen birth rates…
Most teen workers spend instead of save.That's according to a new University of Michigan study of 49,000 high school seniors from 1981 through 2011. It's…