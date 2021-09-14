-
Comedian Joe Pera is not from Marquette. But the version of himself he plays in the television series Joe Pera Talks With You is recognizable to anyone…
How did Donald Trump vault from the faux-boardroom of The Apprentice into the Oval Office?A new book called Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and…
The Disney Channel has just rolled out a new animated kid series called Big City Greens.Chris and Shane Houghton, brothers and co-creators of Big City…
Late last year, the Federal Communications Commission got rid of rules meant to keep the internet free and open, and to treat all traffic equally. So what…
It’s pretty hard to live in Chelsea, Michigan and not know Jeff Daniels. He’s an accomplished actor both on stage and on screen, he’s a musician who…
Think about those moments when it seemed pretty much the whole nation was gathered around the TV set: the moon landing. A Super Bowl. A hit TV show —…
The Comedy Central show Detroiters will wrap up its first season next week. Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson are the creators and stars of the show are…
There's little doubt that Americans are very attached to their TV screens. The government has even declared TV-watching to be one of the most common…
Mid-Michigan Downton Abbey fans are likely resting a little easier tonight.Michigan State University says it will not auction off the broadcast frequency…
Wireless companies in the U.S. are hungry for more bandwidth. So the federal government is holding a big auction, and inviting TV stations to sell off…