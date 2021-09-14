-
Grand Rapids Public Schools has chosen its new superintendent.The school board voted Monday night to select Leadriane Roby, who is currently the Assistant…
Grand Rapids Public Schools board of education is narrowing the search for its next superintendent.The board voted Monday evening to interview five…
Teresa Weatherall Neal announced Monday that she’s retiring as Superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools.Weatherall Neal says she came to the decision…
Grand Rapids Public Schools will not remove its head of special education, despite possible legal action.Six local unions and some parents and faculty…
A new civics program is designed to help people new to Grand Rapids adjust to the city.The Our City Academy program focuses on how to navigate the city…
Leaders of Grand Rapids Public Schools say they’ve gained 160 students this school year, finally reversing a downward trend that’s lasted more than a…
On Thursday night hundreds of parents and students got their first chance to respond to a "transformation plan" for the Grand Rapids Public School…
The Grand Rapids Public School district would close 10 schools under a new “transformation plan” unveiled Monday night.Over the past decade GRPS has lost…
The interim superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools will get rid of some controversial initiatives put in place by the former district leader. The…
The school board of Michigan’s third largest public school district voted unanimously Monday night to extend interim Superintendent Teresa Weatherall…