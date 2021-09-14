-
The man convicted of a terrorist attack at Flint’s Bishop International Airport in 2017 is expressing no remorse.Shackled, wearing a baggy orange prison…
-
When Amor Ftouhi arrives in court this week the only question is how many years in prison he'll face for stabbing a Flint airport police officer in…
-
The jury is expected to get the case today of a man accused of stabbing a Flint airport police officer in June, 2017Federal prosecutors wrapped up its…
-
On Thursday, the man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s Bishop International Airport last year says he said “no” to a plea deal because…
-
Approximately 100 prospective jurors are scheduled to fill out a lengthy questionnaire Monday in Flint.The questionnaires will help attorneys decide who…
-
A defense lawyer wants a mental health evaluation for the man accused of carrying out a terrorist attack at Flint’s airport last year.Amor Ftouhi is…
-
It appears likely the trial date for a suspect in a possible terrorist attack in Flint will be delayed.Amor Ftouhi is scheduled to go on trial in January…
-
The man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport last month now faces up to life in prison.In a clear, confident voice, Amor Ftouhi said…
-
The man charged in a suspected terrorist attack at Flint’s airport will spend the Independence Day weekend behind bars.In a calm voice, Amor Ftouhi said…
-
A Flint airport police officer injured in a suspected terrorist attack this week is expected to go home after spending the weekend recovering at a local…