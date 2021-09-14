-
Tesla, the Silicon Valley automaker, is getting its revenge.The maker of infamous electric vehicles got approval this week to sell directly to customers…
-
Michigan residents can now order a Tesla vehicle and have it serviced in state. On Wednesday, Michigan’s Attorney General and Secretary of State announced…
-
Today on Stateside, we look at the dispute over Michigan's ban on public funding for private education. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today…
-
A new survey from Cox Automotive finds that many people remain concerned that electric vehicles cost more than gasoline powered vehicles.And they think…
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk needs a timeout.Big-league auto industry pressure is getting to the, quote, “visionary” hailed by tech fan boys and true believers.…
-
The partnerships will pair Aurora's machine learning and artificial intelligence technology with two companies that produce more than 15 million vehicles each year.
-
It’s good to be Elon Musk.The chairman of Tesla, the electric car maker, cops to, quote, “production hell” for its new Model 3 compact. And the response…
-
General Motors is adding to its fleet of automated cars. The company hopes to maintain what it says is a big advantage in a crucial technology of the…
-
Recent reports show that auto sales have slipped more than expected. That’s the fourth month in a row of declining sales.And Wall Street responded. Share…
-
The 117th edition of the New York International Auto Show is in full swing. Among the cars getting a lot of attention is the Dodge Challenger Demon, which…