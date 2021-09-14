Tesla Model 3

-
Consumers Energy is proposing a $7.5 million rebate and education pilot project to encourage electric vehicle adoption.If approved by the Michigan Public…
It’s good to be Elon Musk.The chairman of Tesla, the electric car maker, cops to, quote, “production hell” for its new Model 3 compact. And the response…
With a new development in the march to lead the mobility movement, we check in with Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes.Howes joined Stateside to…
Spending by lobbyists at the state capitol is on pace to break last year’s record.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network reports lobbyists reported…
Many people are open to the idea of buying an electric car, according to a just-released survey by the Consumer Federation of America.Thirty-six percent…