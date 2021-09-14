-
Bus service is expanding in Grand Rapids, to meet an expected rise in ridership as more people venture out of their homes.The Rapid bus service cut back…
Grand Rapids’ bus service wants to be more efficient and help the environment. That’s why it’s introducing a new electronic fare system Tuesday.The new…
The Downtown Area Shuttle – or DASH bus – in Grand Rapids will have new hours starting in late August.Beginning August 27, the DASH will run seven days a…
Grand Rapids can go forward with a $70 million transit project -- now that federal funding for it has been approved.The city can begin work on a new,…
Grand Rapids officials must wait for federal money before continuing with a $70 million transit project.The Obama administration promised the city nearly…
People who rely on the buses to get around Grand Rapids can be at ease for a while -- 12 years to be exact. The transit millage renewal passed tonight. It…
A group of protestors picketed outside Grand Rapids City Hall ahead of a City Commission meeting tonight.The protestors’ message: No contract for bus…
Things got heated at a board meeting for a Grand Rapids bus company over union contract disputes.One union member was arrested for trespassing, according…
When the biggest public transit provider in Grand Rapids raised fares from $1.50 to $1.75 last October, it predicted ridership would fall as a result.…
Leaders of the bus system in Grand Rapids and the union representing mechanics and drivers have not been able to reach an agreement over a retirement…