The Right Place

-
West Michigan economic development officials say they helped recruit or retain 953 jobs to the region in 2020. That’s even as the area lost about 40,000…
-
You know Spartan Stores – Family Fair, D & W, VG’s – they’re known by different names.This week the grocery store chain merged with Minneapolis-based…
-
A former General Motors plant in a Grand Rapids suburb is getting new life and a new identity.The 2 million square foot stamping plant in Wyoming,…
-
A report released today by the Anderson Economic Group say this year’s ArtPrize added $15.4 million to the Grand Rapids economy. That estimate is twice…
-
Booking.com is a subsidiary of Priceline.com. The company put its first North American call center in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming because there are…
-
West Michigan’s economy depends on turning around Detroit, an educated workforce and a better attitude. That’s the conclusion from leaders who took part…
-
Two economic development groups, one from Grand Rapids and another in Muskegon are asking the state of Michigan to approve a regional economic development…
-
Together the projects will generate up to $602 million in new investments and create close to 2,000 new jobs.By far the biggest project approved by the…