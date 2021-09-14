theater talk

-
Today on Stateside, a new investigative report revealed that top exectutives at a firm contracted by the city of Flint knew there was a problem with lead…
-
Today on Stateside, a federal judge delivered a setback to Michigan Republicans suing to stop the state from moving forward on a voter-approved…
-
Stateside: Early snow hurts farmers; DACA recipient faces uncertainty; history of sanctuary churchesToday on Stateside, this year’s multiple weather-related curveballs have spelled out an uncertain future for some of Michigan’s corn farmers. Plus, we…
-
Today on Stateside, what does the resignation of a member of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees mean for the university moving forward? Plus,…
-
Today on Stateside, an update on the latest from Lansing as state House and Senate Republicans try to undo some of Governor Whitmer's 147 line-item…
-
Stateside: Iraqi deportations continue; life as a NICU nurse; building schools to stop mass shootersToday on Stateside, it's been three weeks since a Michigan man died after being deported to Iraq. How are things for hundreds of other Chaldeans facing…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear from two men who say they were sexually assaulted after being placed in adult prisons as teenagers. A class-action lawsuit…
-
Today on Stateside, Detroit police have identified a person of interest in the murders of three women in the city, cases that officials believe may be…
-
Today on Stateside, after years of scandal and leadership turmoil, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees have named Samuel Stanley Jr. as MSU's…
-
Today on Stateside, as Detroit tries to land a big new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant by offering tax incentives, some in the city are skeptical after past…