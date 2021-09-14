-
The Michigan Court of Appeals says a suburban Detroit man convicted of murder in 2014 deserves a new sentence.Dearborn Heights homeowner Theodore Wafer…
DETROIT (AP) - A judge has sentenced a suburban Detroit man to 17 years in prison for killing an unarmed woman on his porch.Theodore Wafer was sentenced…
Theodore Wafer took the stand to testify in his own defense for a second straight day Tuesday.Wafer is on trial for second-degree murder in the November…
Was it murder or self-defense?That’s the question jurors will decide in the case of Theodore Wafer, whose trial on charges including second-degree murder…
The parents of Renisha McBride spoke to the media today after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that her office would charge the man…