-
The University of Michigan athletic director is slashing student ticket prices for next fall’s football season.U of M students were in near revolt earlier…
-
The state House Criminal Justice committee will consider a bill tomorrow morning that would effectively make ticket scalping legal in Michigan.Currently,…
-
State lawmakers are looking at ways to make it easier to get tickets to popular concerts, plays and sporting events.The legislation applies to the small,…
-
Here's another reason to pay your parking tickets: Your driver's license could be blocked.A Michigan law kicking in on May 16 says three unpaid parking…
-
Good news for classical music fans who live in Detroit. Detroit residents can now buy tickets to any Detroit Symphony Orchestra classical or jazz concert…
-
Michigan’s ballet companies, theatres and opera houses are kicking off their 2011-12 season this fall, and it appears box office sales might be trending…
-
People who have unpaid parking tickets in Detroit will be able to take advantage of a special program and pay only half the amount of money they owe. The…
-
Let’s say you get busted for speeding, disobeying a stop sign, or failing to yield. You still have to deal with the ticket by contesting it or paying up.…
-
With 20 days to go until Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking to buy airline tickets for holiday travel? Well, if you're flying out of Detroit Metro Airport…