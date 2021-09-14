-
“I do solemnly swear or affirm…” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley repeated as he took his oath of office on Monday, before an overflow crowd at Flint City…
Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson decided not to wait to be fired by the city’s new mayor.Johnson announced Friday that he was resigning.Flint mayor-elect…
In Flint, city officials, law enforcement and church leaders are concerned about a rise in violent crime.There have been 34 murders in Flint this year.…
Lapeer County’s sheriff is apologizing for comments one of his employees made against the Flint police department.A video surfaced online earlier this…
The Flint police department is turning to technology to help reduce response times to calls.Flint’s new police intelligence center will monitor closed…
Flint police officers blocked water crisis protesters from entering Flint city hall today.Chanting “Flint Lives Matter!” and “No Justice, No Peace”,…
A Flint police officer will ride to school with a group of children starting Monday. Last week, a bullet struck the bus as children rode home from…