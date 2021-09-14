timothy johnson

-
“I do solemnly swear or affirm…” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley repeated as he took his oath of office on Monday, before an overflow crowd at Flint City…
-
Flint’s police department is looking to add dozens of reserve officers to its ranks.The first 30 volunteers will undergo training starting later this…
-
The Flint police department is expanding its K9 division.The specially trained dogs are used to track suspects and find illegal drugs.Flint police chief…
-
Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson will soon be certified to be a police officer.Johnson was appointed Flint’s new police chief back in February. But the…
-
The Flint police department is taking a more aggressive stance on crime.Standing before a conference table piled high with guns, drugs and $18,000 cash,…
-
Flint’s new police and fire chiefs are now on the job.The city’s state oversight board today approved hiring Tim Johnson as Flint’s new top cop and…
-
A divided Flint city council approved Mayor Karen Weaver’s picks for the city’s new police and fire chiefs during a raucous meeting tonight. Earlier this…