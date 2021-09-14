-
“I will never be a ‘Go Blue’ girl”: Survivors find it hard to trust UM’s efforts to improve sexual assault complaint processEven as the university makes sweeping changes to its Title IX policy and procedures, legal experts and survivors like this student wonder: Will it make a difference?
-
The University of Michigan is taking big steps to address sexual misconduct and institutional problems, hiring consultant Guidepost Solutions after a law…
-
Walter Lasecki, a well-known University of Michigan computer science assistant professor, is resigning as of August 30 amid multiple allegations of sexual…
-
Stateside: New Title IX rules; architect of MI’s malls; strange illness in kids may be COVID-relatedToday on Stateside, we discuss an evolving story about a COVID-related condition that has infected dozens of kids in Michigan. Plus, we get details about…
-
Today on Stateside, we look at the dispute over Michigan's ban on public funding for private education. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today…
-
Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) met Tuesday with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to discuss DeVos's proposed changes to Title IX. Those…
-
Today on Stateside, bitter cold during this week’s polar vortex, combined with a fire at a Consumers Energy natural gas plant, led to an energy crisis.…
-
Today on Stateside, how the Affordable Care Act has impacted public health in Michigan in the five years since it was enacted. Plus, a conversation with…
-
Eastern Michigan University is looking at a federal Title IX investigation after cutting four sports last March as part of an effort to trim spending in…
-
Michigan’s two U.S. Senators want universities that receive federal funding to certify they are properly handling sexual abuse investigations.Sens. Debbie…