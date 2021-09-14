-
President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for mid-Michigan counties affected by May’s floods.The president tweeted on Thursday that…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for a federal major disaster declaration for five Michigan counties still recovering from May floods.In her letter to…
-
In the weeks since the Edenville Dam failed, and flooded Midland, the focus has been on why it failed.But the people who live upstream from the dam also…
-
The two dams that broke near Midland caused a massive flood that swept away bridges, roads, and damaged a lot of property. Because Midland is home to…
-
Michigan’s two U.S. Senators are calling for more regulation of privately owned dams, in the wake of this week’s massive flood on the Tittabawassee…
-
BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is making plans for cleanup next year of a 4-mile-long segment of the Tittabawassee River…