Liane Shekter-Smith sat quietly in court Wednesday as the Michigan Solicitor General railed against the plea deal that was about to lead to the dismissal…
On Friday night, prosecutors tried to explain to frustrated Flint residents why they dropped all the remaining criminal charges in the Flint water crisis…
After three years, the criminal probe into the Flint water crisis is back to square one.The Flint Water Crisis prosecution team, working under the aegis…
Former special prosecutor Todd Flood is off the team handling the Flint water crisis criminal investigation.In 2016, Todd Flood was appointed by former…
We’ll have to wait until at least May before we’ll know whether or not Michigan’s former state health department director will stand trial in connection…
A circuit court judge is weighing arguments over whether Michigan’s former state health department director should face a jury trial on charges related to…
There’s a new attorney in charge of the criminal cases surrounding the Flint water crisis. Fadwa Hammoud was just appointed as Michigan’s new Solicitor…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is bringing in a different prosecutor to evaluate how the Flint water crisis investigation is going.Nessel has asked…
We will learn soon if Michigan’s new attorney general wants to take the Flint water crisis criminal investigation into a new direction.Dana Nessel was…
Today, a judge decided another top state health department official should face trial in connection with the Flint water crisis.Dr. Eden Wells listened as…