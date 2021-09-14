toledo water

-
Scientists have concluded it's going to be more difficult than they initially thought to reduce phosphorus loads into Lake Erie by 40%.That's the target…
Dozens of water activists attended a conference in Flint Wednesday.The conference examined the ongoing effects of lead, PFAS and other contaminants…
It was this time five years ago that the city of Toledo placed a city-wide ban of tap water. Some half-million people were told not to use their tap for…
Five years after half a million Toledo-area residents were told not to drink or touch their tap water for two days, the same thick green sludge…
Toledo voters have approved a charter amendment giving Lake Erie legal rights by a large margin, 9,867 to 6,211. Turnout in the special election, which…
Toledo voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide the fate of the Lake Erie Bill of Rights referendum.The referendum would amend Toledo's city…
What happens if your dog likes to swim in the lake, but there might be toxins in the water?It can happen in a local lake or somewhere like the western…
The city of Toledo, Ohio and its suburbs are arguing about how to properly charge for water. The disagreement stems from the 2014 toxic cyanobacteria…
If you hit the grocery stores in the Toledo area a couple weeks ago, hoping to pick up some bottled water, you were out of luck.Several stores completely…
Western Lake Erie may see the third largest cyanobacterial bloom in the past 15 years this summer.The Lake Erie forecast was released Thursday by the…