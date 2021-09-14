-
Update: A federal judge's order that would have prevented Michigan from enforcing a state law to keep voters from taking photos of their ballot in the…
There was a great fascination with Tom Hayden when I was in high school in the Detroit suburbs in the mid-1960s. Mostly on the part of the teachers, that…
Hayden was a radical anti-war activist in the '60s, and was famously prosecuted in the Chicago Seven conspiracy trial. He later became a politician and always remained an advocate for liberal causes.
With the tumult of the Vietnam War, the War on Poverty and the Civil Rights Movement came the feeling that something momentous was happening.For Tom…
Activist Tom Hayden will be in Port Huron tonight to commemorate the Port Huron Statement.A group of university students wrote the statement fifty years…
A group of university students wrote the Port Huron Statement fifty years ago at a UAW retreat center, north of Port Huron. They called themselves…