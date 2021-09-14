-
Michigan is seen as critical in this year’s presidential election.President Donald Trump, a Republican, won Michigan by a narrow margin in 2016. He was…
-
As a part of the Democratic National Committee’s Muslim Listening Tour, DNC Chairperson Tom Perez met with about 30 Muslim politicians, organizers, and…
-
Marianne Williamson is the rare presidential candidate a lot of people know, but many of them don’t know she’s running for president.Williamson is a…
-
After losing Michigan in a presidential election for the first time since 1988, the Democratic Party is signaling a renewed focus on the state.Democratic…
-
National Democratic Party leaders will gather in Detroit today to discuss the party’s future direction.Party leaders are still assessing their setbacks…