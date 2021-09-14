-
United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is visiting Michigan this week. His first stop was at Huron High School in Ann Arbor, where the…
-
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack believes farmers can do more to combat climate change. He spoke to an audience of farmers and agri-business leaders…
-
The nation’s top agriculture official will be in East Lansing later today to unveil a new plan for dealing with climate change.U.S. Agriculture Secretary…
-
Organizations protecting the Great Lakes are being promised a big boost from the federal government.U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says…
-
About 500 people packed a Michigan State University campus hall Friday to witness President Barack Obama sign the new federal farm bill.The event capped…
-
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Ford headquarters in Dearborn Monday.He was there, along with Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow and members of…
-
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Senator Debbie Stabenow visited a farm in West Michigan Monday to discuss how to expand the agriculture…